29 August 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda/Egypt: Wasswa, Ntege in Line for Roles Against Egypt

By Elvis Senono

Kampala — As the Cranes played the North Eastern select side in the regional tour in Bukedea on Saturday, Cranes coach Moses Basena set out to mainly test the physical state of his foreign based players ahead of Thursday's pivotal 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt.

After the game played as part of the Cranes' contractual obligations with sponsors Nile Special, Basena expressed satisfaction about the day's work that also yielded a 3-1 result.

"We have achieved two things. Going through a match situation and lifting the fitness levels of some of our players."

Four Cranes players Ismail Watenga, Paul Musamali, Ivan Ntege and Hassan Wasswa played the entire game and Basena gave the impression the last two are in contention for slots on Thursday.

"That's why you saw that people like (Hassan) Wasswa and (Ivan) Ntege played 90minutes as we continue to assess them between Sunday and Wednesday," he said after the game played in front of a capacity crowd in Bukedea on Saturday.

Albeit playing against mainly lower league opposition, the pair showed no signs of rust despite not playing competitively having moved to Lebanon and Botswana respectively.

Dennis Guma and Yassar Mugerwa were the other foreign based players to feature in a team dominated by players from the Chan team that sealed qualification last week in Rwanda.

While the Egyptian defense will be an entirely different prospect for Derrick Nsibambi, the striker impressed in his lone striker role that was rewarded with a poacher's finish for the first goal.

The day will, however,be remembered for a stunning long range Tom Masiko strike that was added onto Isaac Muleme's half volley.

