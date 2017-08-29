Photo: Ismail Kezaala/Daily Monitor

Fufa deputy CEO Humphrey Mandu displays sample tickets for the Uganda vs Egypt football game during a press conference at Fufa House Mengo. The game will be played at Mandela National Stadium on Thursday. Looking on is the assistant IGP Andrew Sorowen.

Kampala — The ticket farce that marred the Uganda Cranes' Afcon deciding match against Comoros at Namboole Stadium last year is still vivid in many a Ugandan football fan two days to the Egypt World Cup qualifying clash.

Fufa, heavily faulted for letting over 50000 fans pack inside the 42000 capacity seater stadium, have moved fast to act this time round.

"In accordance with the Fifa standards, we have printed 42000 but there maybe an extra of 100 or more because there might be errors in the process of printing," Fufa deputy CEO Humphrey Mandu told the media yesterday at Mengo.

Police then promised to make an inquiry into why many fans were locked out with genuine tickets after the stadium was filled to the rafters.

"We have tthree categories of tickets at 29 selling points. The most popular one goes for Shs30000 and the holders will use the other four entrances. The silver ticket that goes for Shs70000 and gold (Shs150000) will use the main entrance.

"There won't be selling of the tickets at the stadium premises," Mandu stressed.

Namboole managing director Jamil Ssewanyana said they won't allow the number of fans go over the mandated capacity.

"The stadium is set for the big game and we are not allowing numbers beyond 42000," he said.

Mandu cautioned ticket fraudsters; "We are very vigilant on the tickets and those that won't buy at the designated areas will be handled serious. I have participated in arresting fake tickets holders and we are ready for them."

Security, traffic plan drafted

"Police can't perfect security alone without the corperation of all stakeholders. All the security agencies are ready for the job," AIGP Andrew Sorowen, who is the officer in charge of sports in Police force, revealed at Fufa House.

Sorowen said to avoid congestion at Namboole, tickets won't be sold within the vicinity of the stadium as as been the case and few vehicles will be allowed at the facility.

"The security plan is already being executed and we are ready for 'Kifeesi' and 'Kadokado' that normally torment fans after the matches, he added.

Ug Vs Egypt tickets selling points

1. Fufa Shop At Fufa House In Mengo

2. Total: Bwaise, Kajjansi, Kireka, Arua Park,

Bweyogerere, Natete, Kibuli, City Centre

(Opposite Uganda House), Nakivubo

3. Shell: Capital Kampala Road, Kalerwe, Bugolobi,

Kibuye, Kabalagala, Kireka

4. Kobil: Kawempe, Kasubi

5. City Oil: Namirembe, Bombo Road, City Tyres 6th

Street Industrial Area (Mandela Auto Zone),

Nakawa, Kamwokya

6. Gapco - Ben Kiwanuka Street

7. Capital Shoppers - Mukono

8. Hardware World Ntinda

9. Dellah Attractions - Kampala Road

10. Tango Sport - Jinja

11. Makubuya's Shop - Jinja

World Cup qualifier Uganda vs Egypt, 4pm

Namboole, Thursday

Entrance fees: Shs30,000, Shs70000, Shs150,000