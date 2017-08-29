Tanzania: NGOs Donate TVs and Milk to JKCI

Dar es Salaam — Tulia Trust Foundation in collaboration with DSTV and TSN Supermarkets on August 28, 2017 donated four television sets and two cartons of powder milk to the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI).

The donation comes after the institute initially called upon stakeholders to support the government's efforts to improve health service delivery at the institute.

Speaking to reporters during the hand-over of the televisions, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and founder of Tulia Trust Foundation, Dr Tulia Ackson, noted that the TVs would be a great help to the mental well-being of the cardiovascular diseases sufferers, notably children.

"A problem we normally encounter is trying to keep the patients stimulated all the times, which is very difficult with the staff shortages and budget cutbacks," she said.

She added: "Television sets will be a great help to the mental well-being of the children, enabling them to listen to music and watch various shows."

For his part, JKCI Executive Director, Prof Mohammed Janabi, said he was more than happy to receive the aid and he called upon other stakeholders to continue supporting them.

"At least 75 percent of the patients that we receive here are children aged below 15 years and they stay here for months before and after the operations. The TV sets will enable them to enjoy their stay in wards," he said.

Prof Janabi listed other challenges facing the Institute as including shortage of enough space to accommodate the patients, urging the government to construct a state-of-the art facility to accommodate the children.