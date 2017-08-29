Tanzania: Sai Baba Bus Casualties Admitted in a Mbeya Mission Hospital

Dar es Salaam — Five people were injured last Sunday August 27, 2017 after a bus they were travelling in from Mbeya to Dar es Salaam christened Sai Baba Express, overturned at Chimala area.

Mbeya Regional Police Commander (RPC) Mohamed Mpinga confirmed the accident. According to Mr Mpinga, the casualties were taken to Chimala Mission Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

"The accident occurred at 7:20pm after a bus driver who wanted to overtake a truck realised that there was another vehicle coming from the opposite direction. So, in attempt to return to his site, the bus veered off the road and overturned injuring five people. Since the incident involved reckless driving, we have arrested the bus driver," he said.

Mr Mpinga, former head of National Traffic Unit, called upon drivers to observe traffic laws, rules and regulations and overtake only after satisfying themselves that security will be guaranteed, something that will reduce accidents and serve people lives and properties.

"Also, citizens should share information on violation of laws on roads safety, because such a driver might have violated laws and regulations in several occasions before the accident, but nobody was ready to report," he said.