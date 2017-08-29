28 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Sai Baba Bus Casualties Admitted in a Mbeya Mission Hospital

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — Five people were injured last Sunday August 27, 2017 after a bus they were travelling in from Mbeya to Dar es Salaam christened Sai Baba Express, overturned at Chimala area.

Mbeya Regional Police Commander (RPC) Mohamed Mpinga confirmed the accident. According to Mr Mpinga, the casualties were taken to Chimala Mission Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

"The accident occurred at 7:20pm after a bus driver who wanted to overtake a truck realised that there was another vehicle coming from the opposite direction. So, in attempt to return to his site, the bus veered off the road and overturned injuring five people. Since the incident involved reckless driving, we have arrested the bus driver," he said.

Mr Mpinga, former head of National Traffic Unit, called upon drivers to observe traffic laws, rules and regulations and overtake only after satisfying themselves that security will be guaranteed, something that will reduce accidents and serve people lives and properties.

"Also, citizens should share information on violation of laws on roads safety, because such a driver might have violated laws and regulations in several occasions before the accident, but nobody was ready to report," he said.

Tanzania

New Ticketing System Curbs Fraud on Rapid Transport System

Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (Dart) project operators have managed to curb fare-related fraud and revenue loss thanks to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.