Tanzania: Intruder Found Dead At Gold Mine

Geita — A man, suspected to be an illegal miner, was found dead at an area operated by Geita Gold Mine (GGM) last week, the company has announced.

"Geita Gold Mine Limited (GGM) notes with regret a fatality on its concession," the gold miner said in a statement on August 28 morning.

The dead body was discovered on Tuesday, August 22, during a routine inspection by the mine's security team, the statement reads, according to the statement.

Upon noticing the incident, GGM took measures to inform all relevant government officials, reminding the public however that commercial mine sites were a dangerous area for people who do not possess the necessary training and equipment.

"All relevant Government officials including the Resident Mining Officer, the Officer Commanding District and the chairman of Samina Village, have been notified... active, commercial mine sites are hazardous areas particularly for anyone who is without the requisite training, necessary protective equipment and or the authorisation to be on site," the statement reads.

GGM - which is a subsidiary of Johannesburg-headquartered AngloGold Ashati - however, said it will cooperate with all authorities in the investigations into the cause of the death.

"The death of anyone on our concession is something we take very seriously and we will co-operate fully with the authorities on the investigation. GGM send its deepest condolences to the deceased's family and loved ones," the statement reads.