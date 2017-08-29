Tanzania: Youth Empowered With Employment Skills

Dar es Salaam — In ensuring that 90 per cent of young people have skills, knowledge and capacity to protect themselves from contracting HIV by 2020, the government has started providing training to over 1,000 youths on how to produce leather products.

This will help the youths not only to be busy but employ themselves something which will enable them avoid bad groups that could lead to HIV infections.

The training has already started in Mwanza Region under the Dar es Salaam

Institute of Technology (DIT). It aims at helping youth to acquire skills which would help them generate income.

According to the statists on the status of HIV in the country from Tanzania Commission of Aids (Tacaids) released recently, 40 percent of all people found with new infection were youth.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Parliamentary Affairs, Policy, Labour, Employment, Youth and Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama, said yesterday this on Sunday August 27 when officially open a three-day National Youth Summit on Health and Development organised by Save the Children Tanzania.

The summit has brought together over 100 youths from over 10 Regions.

"The number of HIV new infections for youth is not encouraging. We can counter this if we empower youths to make right decision at the right time. Realization of industrialisation drive we are pursuing depend on youth," said the minister

She said last year Tanzania was among the countries that agreed to eliminate new HIV infections among children by 2030 while ensuring that 1.6 million children have access to HIV treatment by 2018.

In making sure youth acquire skills that would help them to protect themselves from HIV infections, in the financial year 2016/17 the government set aside Sh15 billion through skills development levy for training of young people.

Further she said the government also is in the process of starting the program to identify youths who acquired skills in the informal sector so as to help them get certificates from Vocational Educational Training Authority (VETA) to enable them employed in big projects such as oil and gas.