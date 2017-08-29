Tanzania: Maxcom Impresses Parliament Committee

Dar es Salaam — The automated fare collection system at the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project which is operated by a local based financial firm, Maxcom, has impressed the Parliamentary Budget Committee.

The committee paid a courtesy visit at the BRT project on August 28 to oversee general operation as well as payment procedures at Kivukoni station.

Speaking during the visit, the committees' chairperson, Ms Hawa Ghasia, said they were satisfied with services offered by the local financial firm and urged for a total support from the members of the public.

The system, according to her, has drastically reduced the use of hard cash, thus easing transportation and cash handling.

The firm, among others, operates payments on various companies and it has helped to ease the government's tax collection through Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

"With their services, things have become easier as they provides a link between clients and the service providers," she said.

For his part, the Maxcom Director General, Mr Jameson Kasati, acknowledged the Tanzanians' support that according to him has to great extent helped them to extend their wings to neighbouring countries such as Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

About the complaints on the shortfall of dart smart cards, the agency boss said plans were underway to solve the problem.

He said so far Maxcom has sold 200,000 cards since the start of the project and they have already communicated with their agent who was contracted to supply the cards.

"It's true that the cards aren't available at our sales points. We are finalising procurement procedures with our agents. We are optimistic that the system will start soon," he said.

The cards shortage has caused passenger queues at the Dart terminals waiting for tickets, posing a challenge in the service delivery.

Dart project has five terminals, four feeder stations, three connector stations, three pedestrian bridges, 27 stations, one bus depot at Jangwani and 21 kilometres of bus ways.