28 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Bulaya Discharged From Muhimbili

By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — Bunda Urban MP Ms Esther Bulaya (Chadema) has been today August 28, 2017 discharged from the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) where she was receiving medical treatment for about a week.

Ms Bulaya was referred to the National Hopsital after faling ill while under police custody in Tarime. She was arrested and remanded for what Police termed as conducting political activities outside her area of jurisdiction.

She has been discharged after her condition improved.

Speaking after being discharged, Ms Bulaya said she will return at the hospital after ten days for further check up as instructed by doctors.

She said in the meantime she has been directed to rest.

"I am going to rest and after ten days I will report at Muhimbili for follow up checks. Them I might be in a position to head back to Bunda for development activities," she said.

Ms Bulaya thanked doctors and nurses at MNH who treated her.

"More importantly is that, I'm doing well now. I hope my health will keep improving, keep praying for me so that I fully recover and be able to resume national duties," said Ms Bulaya.

