At least 11 people are reported to have died Tuesday morning after a bus they were travelling in collided with a lorry which was carrying building blocks along Bangal road in Tana River County.

Tana River Police Commander Walter Aliwa said the collision happened at around 3am.

"Yes there is an accident that has occurred and several people are injured. I am yet to know the exact number of those who died. Area OCPD has gone to the scene to follow up," said Mr Aliwa.

The bus belonging to Sabrin company was travelling from Wajir to Nairobi when it collided with the lorry at Bangal, between Mwingi and Garissa.

The bus company’s office in Wajir confirmed the incident, saying 11 people died.

Eight of them were in the bus and three were in the lorry.

Wajir East Deputy County commissioner Solomon Komen also confirmed that eight people died on the spot while seven were critically injured.

He added that they were relying on information from the passengers who were in the bus since majority of them were from Wajir.

The bus left Wajir at 4pm Monday, he said.

“The bus was being driven at a high speed. It came from Wajir heading to Nairobi when it collided with a lorry carrying building blocks at Bulto-Banta in Bangale Ward. The place is about 150 kilometres from Hola Town,” said an eye witness who talked to Nation but declined to be named.