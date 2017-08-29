29 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Villagers Fear for Their Lives After Crocodiles Kill Two People

Photo: Daily News
Crocodile (file photo)
By Geofrey Kimani

Bunda — Two people have been attacked and killed by crocodiles at Igundu Village in Bunda District, Mara Region, between July and August, this year.

Igundu Ward Executive Officer Mr Deus Kuliga told reporters last week that the deceased were attacked by the crocodiles on different dates in the Lake Victoria.

During the period, three cows have also been eaten by the reptiles.

He disclosed that villagers managed to kill two crocodiles, adding that there was still fear that other crocodiles were still in the lake.

Mr Deus appealed to the responsible authorities to help kill the crocodiles.

