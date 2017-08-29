Tanzania: Editorial - Let Justice Run Its Course

editorial

As he wages war on grand corruption in the country, President John Magufuli has shifted his attention to the performance of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB). Last Thursday he took the agency to task for slow progress in investigating corruption cases.

He had just presided over the swearing in of a brigadier general as deputy director general of PCCB. And yesterday he made an impromptu visit to PCCB headquarters, where he addressed the agency's staff.

We understand President Magufuli's concern about the pace of investigations into grand corruption cases.

For Dr Magufuli, time is of the essence as he strives to deliver on his campaign promises. We also understand that most perpetrators of grand corruption have the financial clout to "buy justice".

But we are, however, of the view that it is of paramount importance to let justice take its course for the anti-corruption crusade to be meaningful. What needs to be addressed are the constraints that make investigations on grand corruption cases difficult.

Putting relentless pressure on the PCCB could be counterproductive and compromise investigations that could see perpetrators walk free.