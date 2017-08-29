Arusha — THE East African Court of Justice (EACJ) has come up with a strategic plan at the end of a meeting in Entebbe, Uganda. Reports made available here say that EACJ President, Justice Dr Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, has commended participants for their efforts to ensure the court's strategic plan was developed.

"We are the drivers of the implementation of this strategic plan ... therefore, we need to work as a team to deliver timely and quality justice, which is our core responsibility," his Lordship was quoted as stating.

The communiqué noted that Justice Ugirashebuja expressed his gratitude to the judges and staff for the achievements in the previous court's strategic plan.

Specifically, he cited the move to Arusha - the current seat of the court - of the offices of the president and principal judge as key milestones among the achievements that the court had achieved.

The president noted that it had tremendously contributed to improved performance of the court, due to presence of its leadership. He also said that establishment of the EACJ sub-registries in all partner states was another great achievement for the court in bringing justice closer to the East Africans.

In turn, the sub-registries had since enabled litigants file cases in their respective countries that is cost-cutting and time saving in terms of travelling to Arusha to facilitate the process of filing and hearing of the cases.

He further stressed that the presence of the sub-registries in the partner states had contributed to the visibility of the court and led to a number cases being filed in EACJ.

His Lordship said the extension of the Court's jurisdiction on matters of trade and investment was a commendable achievement and that it would lead to a number of disputes on trade and cross border issues that would be brought to court for settlement, as the member states continue the implementation of the EAC Customs Union and Common Market Protocols.

Justice Ugirashebuja, however, stressed some major challenges the EACJ faces, including the ad-hoc nature of the services of the judges.

He said that leads to delays in disposing of cases because some judges serve in their national courts, hence a need for the judges to be permanent at the seat of the court as it continues to be busier.

Another challenge is limited visibility across the region due to budget constraints as the court is unable to carry out sensitisation and outreach programmes in all partner states.

However, with the new strategic plan, the court would now focus on holding sessions in the partner states that would improve the visibility and access of the court to the EAC citizens and residents.

He said that the court expects a number of new developments, if the financial autonomy of the court is assented to by the EAC heads of state.

The EACJ Registrar, Mr Yufnalis Okubo, recommended that staff work hard towards the implementation of the strategic plan, commending consultants for their support to come up with the strategic plan that would guide the direction of the court in the next five years.

The Consultants team was led by Professor Evans Aosa; Dr Kennedy Ogollah, Mr George Ogari and Mr Muteti from University of Nairobi Enterprise and Services Limited. The meeting was attended by all judges and staff of the court.