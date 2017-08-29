29 August 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Politicians Urged to Unite

By Chusa Sichone

FORMER First Lady Christine Kaseba-Sata has implored politicians in the country to stop being confrontational and instead unite for the sake of national development.

Dr Kaseba also challenged aspiring and serving medical practitioners not to enter the profession merely for its remuneration or recognition but that it should be a calling.

Speaking in an interview with journalists after paying her last respects to former Health minister Joseph Kasonde in Lusaka yesterday, Dr Kaseba urged politicians, both in the opposition and the ruling party, to be tolerant with each other.

"If I could borrow the same values Dr Kasonde espoused, he was non-confrontational. He set his heart to the job at hand and this is what I would call upon all politicians. Let us be tolerant with each other, let us move the development of the nation together, whether you are in opposition or the ruling party," she said.

Dr Kaseba said the interest was to better the lives of the citizenry, hence reiterating the need for togetherness, maintenance and protection of the country's peace.

Dr Kaseba also appealed to medical practitioners in the country to draw lessons from Dr Kasonde's life.

"He made medicine a calling and he made it look so attractive. So, to the young doctors who are coming into there (profession), please, just don't become a doctor for the recognition or being called a doctor," she said.

Dr Kasonde said the best way medical practitioners could remember Dr Kasonde was by excelling in what they did and not to accept mediocrity in the profession, because they were there to save lives.

