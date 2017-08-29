Tanzania: Stamico Top Brass Grilled Over Misdeeds

Dodoma — THE Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee yesterday grilled top State Mining Corporation (STAMICO) officials over a number of shortfalls in its operations, which have compromised efficiency and contribution to State coffers.

In a meeting chaired by Vwawa Member of Parliament (MP) Japhet Hasunga (CCM), the committee members noted that the company failed to collect statutory payments from the companies which breached agreements.

Other queries raised by the MPs included US dollars 746,376. 34 claimed to have been paid by ACACIA Mining Company to the Rehabilitation Fund but not indicated in the financial report, lack of title deeds for its assets and failure to change ownership of vehicles secured from private mining companies.

The chairman directed STAMICO to speed up the process of reviewing all the contracts, to match with the recent changes of mining Acts. He also ordered the company to improve its governance to increase efficiency in the government investments.

The Committee furthermore directed the state-owned company to ensure that it prepares its consolidated financial statement by observing international regulations by including its subsidiary companies.

In her contribution, Special Seats MP Felister Bura (CCM) Said that STAMICO entered into a joint venture agreement with TANCAN Mining Company for mining exploration and the work was expected to take seven years before extraction.

"Twenty three years have now passed and nothing has been done; we need explanations why the work has not started and whether the contracts are in line with the recent changes in mining Acts," Ms Bura said.

She further demanded to know actions taken by STAMICO to change the ownership of two vehicles secured from Pangaea Mining Company because they are still bearing private numbers.

Ms Bura also said that the company entered into a joint venture agreement with Tanzanite One Mining Limited (TML) whereby, it was supposed to be paid administrative charges but to date there is an accumulated debt of 2bn/- .