29 August 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: ACC Grill Rachael Chileshe Over Graft Allegations

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kasonde Kasonde

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) member Rachael Chileshe was yesterday quizzed for more than one hour by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) officers in Lusaka over alleged corruption.

Ms Chileshe, who was summoned to appear at the ACC head office around 11:00 hours, was accompanied by some party members.

After emerging from the ACC interview, the visibly-annoyed Ms Chileshe refused to give an interview, alleging that this was because the Times of Zambia was the Government's mouthpiece.

According to a call out issued by ACC investigations officer Lute Shawa, Ms Chileshe was requested to report herself to the Commission "for the purpose of an interview".

ACC corporate affairs officer Jonathan Siame said a statement would be issued today.

