Tanzania: Traders Vanish As EFD Grip Tightens

Sumbawanga — Several shops whose operators don't have Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFDs) in Sumbawanga Town in Rukwa Region have been closed.

The operation that kicked off yesterday morning was led by senior Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) officials, including the regional manager, Mr Fredrick Kanyilili and assistant manager (Inspection), Ms Amina Shamdas.

Yono Auction Mart officials were also part of the entourage. The 'Daily News' witnessed several traders abandoning their shops and fleeing at the sight of the group.

Mr Kanyilili told reporters that official letters had been circulated to traders, directing them to buy and use EFDs, setting a 14-day deadline that expired on August 23.

He explained that targeted traders were the ones whose annual sales exceeded 14 m/-, stressing that using the machines was compulsory and not optional.

The regional TRA boss pointed out that the crackdown against the culprits was sustainable, and would cover all districts in the region - Nkasi, Sumbawanga and Kalambo.

Ms Shamdas said traders who had fled would not be able to reopen them as they had been closed by Yono Auction Mart, adding that they faced fines ranging from 3.5m/- to 4.5m/- before resuming business.

Some traders appealed to the government for a grace period to buy the devices.