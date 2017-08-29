29 August 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Traders Vanish As EFD Grip Tightens

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peti Siyame

Sumbawanga — Several shops whose operators don't have Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFDs) in Sumbawanga Town in Rukwa Region have been closed.

The operation that kicked off yesterday morning was led by senior Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) officials, including the regional manager, Mr Fredrick Kanyilili and assistant manager (Inspection), Ms Amina Shamdas.

Yono Auction Mart officials were also part of the entourage. The 'Daily News' witnessed several traders abandoning their shops and fleeing at the sight of the group.

Mr Kanyilili told reporters that official letters had been circulated to traders, directing them to buy and use EFDs, setting a 14-day deadline that expired on August 23.

He explained that targeted traders were the ones whose annual sales exceeded 14 m/-, stressing that using the machines was compulsory and not optional.

The regional TRA boss pointed out that the crackdown against the culprits was sustainable, and would cover all districts in the region - Nkasi, Sumbawanga and Kalambo.

Ms Shamdas said traders who had fled would not be able to reopen them as they had been closed by Yono Auction Mart, adding that they faced fines ranging from 3.5m/- to 4.5m/- before resuming business.

Some traders appealed to the government for a grace period to buy the devices.

Tanzania

New Ticketing System Curbs Fraud on Rapid Transport System

Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (Dart) project operators have managed to curb fare-related fraud and revenue loss thanks to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.