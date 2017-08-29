Tanzania: Deepen State-Private Sector Ties, TPSF Says

Arusha — The Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) has called for more engagement with the government and public institutions, towards accelerating the development pace.

Its executive director, Mr Godfrey Simbeye, reiterated that the private sector was the engine for economic growth and was willing to work with the government in its industrialisation agenda.

He stressed that, for a start, the country ought to have people with the requisite skills that are properly utilised, plus exposing them to periodic onthe- job training, to enable them match with rapidly changing scientific and technological trends.

The TPSF boss said there was a compelling need for projects and programmes under Public and Private Partnership (PPP) auspices to be improved and others initiated, to propel the development agenda.

He remarked further: "We would actually like to employ the local population in almost every sector, but do we really have the required skills among them? We have to work together with higher learning institutions as well tertiary ones to ensure that eight skills are imparted onto the youth, especially on the industrialisation agenda."

Speaking at the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology (NMAIST), he recalled that they had reached Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with it, but wondered why the idea vanished into thin air.

Mr Simbeye explained that TPSF had a lot to offer to the government and its institutions as it represented many businesses, with whose leaders they could brainstorm on how best to make improvements as an investment- attraction strategy.

He lamented that the cumbersome process of foreigners getting work permits was a serious drawback, calling on the Ministry of Education, Science , Technology and Vocational Training, to work hand-in-hand with its labour counterpart, to sort out the issues.

The director said the government, which had for a long period given investment priority to hard infrastructure, should focus more seriously on soft infrastructure as well, as the two were complimentary. He said to that end, support should be sought from local and international financial institutions.