Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Wont Institute Electoral Reforms, Only Fools Would Hope Otherwise

THE Morgan Tsvangirai led MDC said they would be foolish to relax and wait for Zanu PF to institute electoral reforms.

MDC-T and other opposition political parties under the National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA) are pressing for electoral reforms.

Among their demands, NERA parties want the state controlled broadcaster ZBC to afford them equal airtime during the election campaign period.

They are also saying traditional leaders should not be used by Zanu PF as the party's political commissars.

NERA are also demanding the resignation of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson Rita Makarau whom they accuse of siding with Zanu PF.

However Obert Gutu, the MDC-T spokesperson, said they were now looking beyond the implementation of electoral reforms.

"We have come up with our own new strategies which are smarter that we are going to use in wiring and wining the elections," he told New Zimbabwe in Harare Monday.

"I think you are now hearing us talking about the wire trajectory, which is our new strategy, because obviously we are budgeting for the worst case scenario where the regime is not going to budge because very little in terms of reforms has been done and we will be fools to think that Zanu PF is going to give in," Gutu said.

Gutu said that they would be wasting time to continue concentrating on the reform agenda instead of getting on the ground and encourage people to register and vote.

His comments come after Zanu PF officials, including higher education minister Jonathan Moyo, have said no way the ruling party would reform itself out of power.