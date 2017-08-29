Zimbabwe: Ncube Says Hard Lessons Learnt, No More Vote Splits

PEOPLE seriously affected by the economic crisis in the country are absolutely happy with the coming together of opposition political parties to form an alliance to take on Zanu PF in 2018, Prof Welshman Ncube said.

The MDC leader said despite some members' disgruntlement what is obvious is that for as long as you don't win the presidency you are not going to deliver change to the people of Zimbabwe.

"I am not in denial that there are certain people at leadership levels who might be unhappy about the processes which led to the agreement (MDC Alliance) at the negotiators level," said Ncube in a recent live interview with Bulawayo-based Skzy Metro FM radio.

"And they said so themselves, and I have engaged some of them."

The MDC leader added, "However we must be cognisant of the fact that, whatever criticism there might be, I am aware that in the MDC and in the MDC-T there were wide ranging consultations, not just at leadership level but across the width and breath of the country."

Ncube told the listeners that he was aware there were some colleagues who were unhappy with the allocation of Parliamentary seats to be contested and lack of clarity on what roles some leaders will play as individuals in the alliance.

"We can quibble about parliamentary seats, we can argue on who should contest what seat and where," he said.

"We have won seats and we have learnt that it doesn't matter how many seats you win but as long as you don't capture the presidency you are not going to deliver change to the people of Zimbabwe," he added.

Ncube said their coming together was also driven by public demand that they work together-a demand made by everyone they met round the country.

"The public sentiment is that we must work together; everywhere where I have gone people are elated that we are giving them another fighting chance to basically vote effectively and win in the next election," said the MDC leader.

"So, I have no doubt what we have done resonates, not that just with the membership of the political parties that we represent but with the generality of the public in Zimbabwe."

He added, "The MDCT president (Morgan Tsvangirai) travelled across the country consulting the structures on the way forward and the message was we must work together."

Commenting on chances that the opposition may spilt votes again considering what happened in the past, the MDC leader said he was certain that would not happen again.

"We are older, we are wiser, we are more experienced and we have learnt from our mistakes," Ncube told listeners.

"One of the core lessons we have learnt is that when we disagree and when we have disagreements and differences, no matter how strongly we feel that the other person is wrong, we have an obligation to talk and talk until it hurts and but still find a solution which keeps us together because we now know from experience that we are strong together," said Ncube.

The MDC leader added, "We are more effective when we are united we don't live in a perfect world, we will not always agree and nowhere in the world do you have people who always agree.

"The important lesson is that when we disagree we must remain together we must talk until we find common ground of continuing to walk in the same trajectory even if we have disagreements."