Tanzania: Fraud At Dart Project Fare Ticketing Checked

By Abela Msikula

Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (Dart) project operators have managed to curb fare-related fraud and revenue loss thanks to Maxcom Africa which has introduced a new ticketing system that differentiate adults and student passengers who pay different fares.

According to Maxcom Director General (DG), Mr Jameson Kasati, the new system differentiates the sounds between adult and student tickets during scanning at entrances hence curbing theft by some dishonest DART staff who used to provide student tickets to adults and pocket the balance.

"We came across the fraud challenge and came up with this solution," he said in Dar es Salaam yesterday when the Parliamentary Budgeting Committee paid the visit to Dart bust station at Kivukoni area, to observe the project's strengths and challenges, hence come up with permanent solutions.

Despite the fact that the amount is shown on each ticket, there are supervisors at entrances to detect the sound because it would take much time to in spect every ticket, manually, he said.

At the same time, Mr Kasati revealed that the project was on good progress due to an increase of passengers from 50 to70 per day at the beginning of Dart operation to 200, 000 clients, currently.

Given that most Kivukoni Dart passengers are from Kigamboni District, the committee members recommended for introduction of ticketing station in their area (before they board the ferry), as a way forward to reduce queues at Dart- bust station area.

However, Mr Kasati responded that only electronic cards uses will make it possible (queue-cut), reiterated for endless public education, adding that "In most cases, long queues are due to slowness of the network in ticketing and validation at entrances.

The Committee Chairperson, Ms Hawa Ghasia said recommendations for improvement would be given after the tour. "We will sit together for the discussion on what to be maintained and those to be improved," she said.

