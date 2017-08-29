Zimbabwe: Rape Victim Turned Away, Cops Claim Camp Closed

A HOUSEMAND allegedly raped by her boss, Lieutenant-Colonel Rangarirai Kembo, was turned away by the police on a Sunday she initially attempted to report the abuse saying they (cops) were closed, a Harare court heard Monday.

The girl's aunt whose name is being withheld on professional grounds, told court that her niece was turned away stalling the victim's efforts to have Kembo arrested.

"She told me what the accused did to her and my first advise was for her to confide with someone in the camp in which they resided but she said she was afraid since she was ordered not to.

She further told me that she attempted to report the abuse on a Sunday but the police refused to listen to her claims saying they were closed," she said.

However Kembo's lawyer Emmanuel Samundombe said the girl's aunt was lying to the court. He argued that the girl wouldn't have continued staying with someone who raped her.

The lawyer also told court that his client was not at home when the alleged rape occurred further noting that his enemies influenced his maid to fabricate the case against him.

It is the State's case that on July 29 this year, the 19 year old girl was asleep in her bedroom when Kembo arrived home.

It is alleged he called her and told her to warm his food. The girl allegedly went back to sleep after serving him with food.

The court heard Kembo called her again and ordered her to watch television with him, but she refused.

As she went back to her bedroom, she saw Kembo following her and he allegedly fondled her breasts before raping her once.