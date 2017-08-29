Zimbabwe: Ex-Wife Claims $315 Alimony From Blind Beggar

A WOMAN from Mkoba suburb in Gweru has claimed $315 maintenance from her blind ex-husband who is a beggar in the Midlands capital streets.

Susan Kafata, 38, claimed maintenance from Dube Moyo for the upkeep of their five children aged 16, 13, 10, seven and five years respectively.

Kafata said despite being a beggar, Moyo owned a house from where he got income through rentals.

Both Kafata and Moyo are blind.

She also alleged that her former husband earned more than $50 per month through begging.

In breaking down the claim, Kafata said $20 was for food, $50 for rentals and another $20 for general expenses and $225 for school fees.

Kafata told magistrate Elizabeth Magomore that she was prepared to contribute $50 for the upkeep of the kids.

Moyo, who did not turn up in court, is said to have sired two other kids with another woman with whom he now lives.

Magomore, however, ordered that Moyo should start paying $50 maintenance with effect from August 31.