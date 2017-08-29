Photo: Wicknell Chivayo/Facebook

First Lady Grace Mugabe and Robert Mugabe Jnr (file photo).

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe's eldest son, Robert Junior, has reportedly returned to South Africa to resume his studies following his brief relocation back to Zimbabwe.

Media reports indicated that, a week ago, President Mugabe took his two sons Robert Junior and Chatunga Bellarmine together with his wife, Grace, back to Zimbabwe following his participation at the 37th SADC Summit in South Africa.

Ahead of that, Grace had caused a diplomatic furore where she assaulted a South African model, Gabriella Engels, after she found her in a compromising position with one of his sons in an upmarket hotel.

Robert Junior is studying towards a degree in Architecture at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

According to South African media, Robert Junior was spotted at the UJ campus, a suggestion that he may have resumed his studies.

However it could not be immediately ascertained if Chatunga had also returned to South Africa.

While President Mugabe is touted as one of the world's most educated leaders, the same cannot be the same about his immediate family.

His wife, Grace, raised eyebrows three years ago when she graduated with a doctorate from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ). Allegations have been that she actually never studied but was literally awarded the PhD for free by her hubby who is the UZ Chancellor.

Mugabe's sons are also not academically gifted as they have failed examinations, with President Mugabe at one time describing them as "Undertakers".

Undertakers, in local street lingo, are people who fail dismally with U (ungraded) grades.