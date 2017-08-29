28 August 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mbanje Driver Dumps Truck At Roadblock, Takes to His Heels

By Staff Reporter

Murewa — A truck driver from Malawi is on the run while another Zimbabwean truck driver has been arrested after police here and at Nyamapanda border post last week discovered 1, 120 kg of mbanje with a street value of $300 000 in their trucks.

Police have confirmed a manhunt for a truck driver who last week fled from a roadblock in Murewa leaving his truck behind after the police had stopped him.

Police details manning the roadblock then drove the truck to Murewa police station where a search was conducted and 25 x 90 kg bags of mbanje valued at $138 000 were discovered.

According to the police, the truck driver was travelling from Malawi and the drugs were packed in bags labelled as soya beans.

Meanwhile, the police have also confirmed the arrest of a Zimbabwean at the Nyamapanda border post after his truck was found with 30 x 90 kg bags of mbanje with a street value of $162 000 last week.

According to the police, the driver was also travelling from Malawi when police searched his truck and discovered the drugs.

Police said the truck driver was expected to appear at the Mutoko Magistrates' Court this week.

Mbanje from Malawi and Mozambique has a ready market in Zimbabwe while the country is also used as a transit point for the drug to other SADC countries like South Africa.

