Tanzania: Hearty Farewell to 4 Sterling Chinese Doctors

FOUR Chinese doctors were given a hearty farewell in Dar es Salaam yesterday, after two years of sterling service at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) yesterday.

Four others from the country are expected to join the institute's Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The Director of Cardiology there, Dr Peter Kisenge, said the Republic of China had been giving various forms of support to the institute, including experts and equipment.

"We are extending heartfelt gratitude to the Republic of China for its support, which has enabled us to improve our services and make the JKCI well known internationally," he said.

The team leader of the Chinese doctors, Dr Sun Long, said during their two-year tenure, they learnt many things, including new technology from local doctors, and congratulated the government for establishing the institute because its services had saved the lives of many Tanzanians who couldn't afford the cost of cardiac treatment abroad.

He said through the good relationship and cooperation between China and Tanzania, local doctors would pursue shortterm courses in China as well as share experiences and skills with their Chinese counterparts.

Meanwhile, Tulia Trust Foundation, in collaboration with DSTV and TSN supermarkets, yesterday donated four television sets and two cartons of powder milk to JKCI.

The donation is an outcome of its appeal to stakeholders to support the government's efforts to improve health service delivery at the institute.

Speaking to reporters during the handover ceremony, the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and founder of Tulia Trust Foundation, Dr Tulia Ackson, noted that the television sets would boost the morale of patients, particularly children.

"A problem we normally encounter is trying to keep the patients stimulated all the times, which is very difficult given staff shortage and meagre funding," she said, adding: "the television sets will help the children immensely through listening to music and watching various shows."

The JKCI Executive Director, Prof Mohammed Janabi, expressed gratitude for the aid, calling on stakeholders to uphold the gesture.

"At least 75 percent of the patients that we receive here are children aged below 15 years and they stay here for many months before and after the operations. The TV sets will enable them enjoy their stay in wards," he said.