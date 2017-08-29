Zimbabwe: UZ Denies MDC-T Aligned Student Activists Postgrad Vacancies

UNIVERSITY of Zimbabwe (UZ) authorities have reportedly rejected an application for Masters' degree by former Student Representative Council vice president, Zivai Mhetu.

Mhetu, a national spokesperson for Zimbabwe National Student Union, had applied for admission as a Masters student in International Relations.

UZ Deputy Registrar, Dr Blessing Makunike, told Mhetu in writing that his application was not successful without elaborating though Mhetu argues meeting all the requirements needed for him to be considered for the Masters programme.

Wrote Makunike: "Reference is made to your letter to the Vice-Chancellor dated 26th July, 2017 in respect of the above. I regret to advise you that your application was not successful," Makunike responded.

The ZINASU spokesperson believes he is being persecuted for being sympathetic to opposition political parties mainly MDC-T and says his mistreatment is a deliberate ploy by UZ authorities to discourage students from being involved in student activism.

"Vacancies should be offered to students based on their academic achievements and not political affiliation. This decision by UZ authorities is a blow to student activism. The voice of dissent has been completely shattered.

This is an infringement on the right to political affiliation, to the right to freedom of expression," Mhetu said in a statement.

Mhetu is well known for fighting for the rights of students and at one time he accused higher learning institutions of charging late registration fees to students.

Another student, Tonderai Dombo was also denied a post-graduate vacancy despite being invited by the same University's Arts Department to submit his application.