Botswana: Ashwell Dethrones Branch

Gaborone — Botswana star rider Ross Branch is disappointed with managing only a fourth position at the 2017 Motocross of African Nations (MXoAN 2017) event which took place over the weekend at the Wings Moto Park at Mmamashia north of Gaborone.

The highly anticipated MX1 event at the competition pitted Branch against Zimbabwean rival Jayden Ashwell who emerged the winner, with South Africans Anthony Raynard, Wade Den and David Goosen also powering their way into the top five positions.

Local star Branch entered the competition as the defending champion but suffered the disappointment of falling during the second heat, as Ashwell stormed to first position.

"It is obviously disappointing, being the defending champion and having won this event away from home in Kenya last year, I had wanted to defend the crown on home soil. But it wasn't to be. Yes, crashing in the second heat derailed me somewhat, but it happens. I just want to give credit to the other riders, they put up a great race and they deserved to be ahead of me," Branch said.

Branch said the racetrack had been good, and insisted that his own racing on the day did not match those of his competitors, especially after encountering a slow start.

For his part, Victor Ashwell said he was delighted to have won especially after missing last year's event. "It was not easy. Ross is always someone who is a tough competitor, but unfortunately he experienced a crash, he had a bit of bad luck. He won it in 2014 and 2016, and I have now won it in 2015 and 2017, and next year should be interesting as I will want to win it two years in a row," Ashwell said.

The Zimbabwean rider was also impressed with the local racetrack and said he hopes it would continue being used regularly. Riders from Botswana, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Kenya, Uganda and Swaziland took part in the event.

