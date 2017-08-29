Botswana: Cuba Ambassador Pledges More Support

Maun — Cuban Ambassador to Botswana, Ms Patricia Guerra says health professionals from Cuba will remain in the country for as long as necessary.

Ms Guerra said this in an interview with BOPA on Thursday following her first visit to Maun.

She said the North West District leadership and Letsholathebe II Memorial Hospital staff had requested that the health professionals from Cuba be increased in the district.

Ms Guerra said there were about 12 health professionals in the North West District currently.

She however said the quantity of health professionals from her country depended on the agreement with Ministry of Health and Wellness as well as requirements stipulated.

She said the leadership had pointed out that the Ngamiland region was broad and dispersed.

She said Cuba and the Ministry of Health and Wellness would renew their agreement in the near future.

Ms Guerra appreciated the long standing relationship between the two countries.

She said Cuba would be celebrating 40 years relationship with Botswana in December.

She observed that heath, tourism, culture and sports were some of their areas of strong terms with Botswana.

Ms Guerra noted that more than 30 Batswana had graduated in higher education in Cuba and that more health students went to study in Cuba.

She said development of human capita was part of their foreign policy exchange programme.

In an interview with BOPA, Maun Administration Authority (MAA) assistant district commissioner, Mr Ramogaupi Gaborekwe said the North West District appreciated the support from Cuba, especially on the health sector.

Mr Gaborekwe noted that Cuba and Botswana's bilateral relationship dated as far back as 1977 and had been pivotal in the health sector.

Source : BOPA