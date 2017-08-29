29 August 2017

Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles Police - No Signs of Foul Play in Hanging Death of Honduran Man

Tagged:

Related Topics

The cause of death of a Honduran man who was found hanged last week at the main prison in Seychelles was asphyxiation consistent with hanging, a police communiqué said on Monday.

According to the police, Alexandro Caranza, 56, had been detained at the Montagne Posee Prison since June 13. The Honduran was arrested on a Spanish fishing vessel in the waters of Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, for possession of a controlled drug. He was found hanged at the prison at around 7:35 a.m. last Tuesday.

The police said that their investigation and the evidence in the death of Caranza did not show any signs of physical aggression or signs that his death was caused by malice.

The communiqué said that arrangements are being made by local authorities to repatriate the body of Caranza to his homeland.

Seychelles

Happy and Surprised, Hillary Joubert Wins Miss Seychelles Crown

Hillary Joubert is Miss Seychelles Another World 2017, clinching the title from among 14 contestants at the crowning… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.