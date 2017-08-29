Seychelles Police - No Signs of Foul Play in Hanging Death of Honduran Man

The cause of death of a Honduran man who was found hanged last week at the main prison in Seychelles was asphyxiation consistent with hanging, a police communiqué said on Monday.

According to the police, Alexandro Caranza, 56, had been detained at the Montagne Posee Prison since June 13. The Honduran was arrested on a Spanish fishing vessel in the waters of Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, for possession of a controlled drug. He was found hanged at the prison at around 7:35 a.m. last Tuesday.

The police said that their investigation and the evidence in the death of Caranza did not show any signs of physical aggression or signs that his death was caused by malice.

The communiqué said that arrangements are being made by local authorities to repatriate the body of Caranza to his homeland.