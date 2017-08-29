Zimbabwe: Winky Shines As Beenie Disappoints

Winky D did it again! The dancehall chanter has a history of outclassing international acts and he was in the same spirit on Saturday when he outshined Jamaican singer Beenie Man at Alexandra Sports Club. Winky D proved his prowess as he managed to put up a top-drawer performance. Donning a red leather outfit, Winky D made a grand entrance with "Mudhara Vauya" which drove the fully-packed ground crowd into a frenzy.

He then dished out some of his hit songs both new and old such as "Bhebhi Rinobhowa", "Not Nice", "Photo-Life', "Controversy", "Disappear" and "Musarova Bigman" among others.

What made him steal the show again? He managed to interact with the crowd and could explain the next song he was about to sing, preparing fans for the next hit of his playlist.

The dreadlocked musician later did his rendition of English writer, Ed Sheraan's song, "Shape of You" and sealed his dominance of the night.

Although he had warmed up the stage for Bennie Man, he set the bar too high for the Jamaican artiste.

Bennie Man, who was clad in an African piece suit, did injustice to the fans as his performance was poor.

The "Girls Dem Sugar" hit-maker, who began his act up with a freestyle track on Zimbabwe, could not maintain the happy mood in the crowd that was shocked by his dull performance.

It seems people still had the memories of his 2010 show when he performed in Harare and left lasting impressions.

They were expecting the same act, but this time it was all disappointment.

Beenie Man failed to rekindle his relationship with his long-time fans.

Some fans started to walk out in the middle of the show with some chanting, "We were robbed" outside the sporting arena.

Despite performing hits like "Girls Dem Sugar", "Feel It Boy" and "Dude" with his live band, Binnie Man could not do justice to his slot.

The good thing was that most of the people that attended the event were mature and did not cause commotion as what would have happened if it was any other dancehall outing of crazy ghetto youths.

However, fans had to have a share of Beenie Man's birthday cake, in celebration of his belated birthday which was on August 22.

Jah Prayzah also failed to impress.

He did songs like "Watora Mari", "Eriza", "Sendekera", "Hello" and "Seke Mutema". He even noticed the lukewarm response and announced: "Heavy, heavy, let me just do these few songs, because I have noticed you are patiently waiting for 'marasta'. It's your day". Award-winning songstress Cindy Munyavi proved too that, she can still compete among gentlemen.

Cindy, who was the only female singer after South Africa-based musician Queen Vee (Vanessa Sibanda) pulled out on Thursday because of payment issues, also put a scintillating show.

Cindy dished out her hit songs like, "Parere Moyo", "Ndidzorere Moyo Wangu" and "Setter Pace", which was a sing along with the crowd.

The diva managed to her pace through with her energetic and beautiful dancers which pitched the tone of the event as she was the first to perform.

The show was well-attended and people had a good time with local acts. Although they came expecting a lot from Beenie Man, they got good acts from local musicians and they can easily forget about the Jamaican's performance.