28 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Joburg City Theatres to Review Security Measures

Joburg City Theatres on Monday said the recent shooting at Hillbrow Theatre had prompted it to review its security measures for all shows staged at their facilities.

It said that while the incident did not take place at any of its venues, it was committed to the safety of all its patrons. It expressed its sympathy with the Hillbrow Theatre, where one person was shot dead and seven people injured on Sunday.

Joburg City Theatres spokesperson, Khushu Koloti said initial reports had indicated that the incident happened at a Joburg theatre, "which may have been confusing for our patrons".

Joburg City Theatres include the Joburg Theatre, Soweto Theatre and Roodepoort City Theatre.

"We send our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Koloti said.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning when a man jumped onto a stage at the Hillbrow Theatre and began shooting at the crowd during a concert.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the suspect took to the stage while a band was performing.

The man then reportedly grabbed a microphone and claimed that he would stop the band unless he got his stolen cellphone back. When the audience tried to intervene, the man opened fire, randomly shooting eight people.

The gunman apparently fled on foot.

