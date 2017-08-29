Kenya: Odinga Lays Out His Case Against Uhuru Kenyatta

The National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga is laying out its case against President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Supreme Court in Nairobi.

Mr Odinga's lead lawyer James Orengo and his team are appearing before the seven judges of the top court in the land.

He is expected to take five hours before the respondents take the stand.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and its chairman Wafula Chebukati will have three hours -- one and a half hour each.

President Kenyatta has been allocated three hours to respond to Mr Odinga's claims.