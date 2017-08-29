28 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Data, Records and Tools Nasa Will Access at IEBC

By Sam Kiplagat

The Supreme Court on Monday granted the National Super Alliance (Nasa) restricted access to select IEBC data and equipment used to conduct August 8 General Election.

Here is a list of data, tools and records the judges allowed them to access:

All IEBC servers at its disposal

Firewalls without the passwords

The passwords

Systems user types

IEBC ICT redundancy plan

Certified copies of the penetration tests conducted by the commission prior to, and during the August 8 elections

Specific GPRS location of Kenya integrated election management systems (KIEMS)

Certified copies of all KIEMS kits

Polling stations KIEMS kits allocation,

Technical agreements signed between the commission and service providers

Logging in trail of KIEMS users

Logging in trail of IEBC servers,

Original copies of forms 34A, 34B and 34C prepared at the polling station and transmitted to the national tallying centre.

Reading devices to distinguish the authenticity of the all documents they will be offered.

The Registrar of the Supreme Court Esther Nyaiyaki will supervise the access at a venue to be decided later.

The judges allowed only two agents per party in the landmark case to take part in the process.

A report on the process is expected to be filed in court on Tuesday by 5pm.

