Kenya/Mozambique: Harambee Stars Duo Out of Mozambique Friendly

Harambee Stars head coach Stanley Okumbi will do without the services of China-based duo Michael Olunga and Ayub Timbe in the upcoming international friendly match against Mozambique.

Stars leave for Maputo, Mozambique on Thursday ahead of their friendly matches for Saturday.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robert Muthomi has confirmed the absence of the two stars.

Olunga is currently processing his return to Europe after a frustrating six-month stint with Chinese Super League side Guizhou Zhicheng.

The European transfer window closes on Thursday with reports linking the 2015 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Most Valuable Player to clubs in Russia or Germany.

"Olunga is looking to conclude a transfer while Ayub is held up. His club Beijing Renhe have league matches during the Fifa calendar and him being a key player, they asked he be excluded," Muthomi told Nation Sport.

This time the coaches are willing to try out other players so they agreed and after granting Victor (Wanyama) that exception, it would have been hard to deny other players."

Apart from Wanyama, Belgium-based midfielder Johanna Omolo also asked to be excluded in order to settle in at his new club, Cercle Brugge.

The four join goalkeeper Arnold Origi who acquired Norwegian citizenship hence becoming ineligible to feature for Stars.