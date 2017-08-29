29 August 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Unilag, OAU Emerge Winners of Maritime Blueprint Competition

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ujunwa Atueyi

For displaying excellent understanding of the legal aspect of the maritime industry, students of University of Lagos (UNILAG), have emerged the overall winner of the "Maritime Blueprint Competition," in which law students from eight universities participated.

With 85 points, the students outshined their counterparts from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife and University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), which came second and third respectively with 78 and 75 points.

The competition, sponsored by SIFAX Group, is one of the activities of the Taiwo Afolabi Annual Maritime Conference, which is in its second edition and held in partnership with the Maritime Forum of the Faculty of Law, UNILAG. Mouth-watering prizes including laptops, smart phones and cash were given to the winners.

The contest, which used a debate format, featured various maritime topics Some of the topics were: "Is a reduction of port custom charges favourable to the Nigerian maritime sector", "Carriage of goods by Sea: Rotterdam Rules or Hamburg Rules, which is more Suitable", "Is Arbitration the most Effective means for Settlement of Maritime Disputes" and "Is Insurance Pivotal to Achieving prompt Settlement of Maritime Claims. "

Speaking at the competition, Group Executive Vice Chairman, SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, said the need to deepen the knowledge base of the law students and to stimulate their interest in the country's maritime industry were responsible for the company's sponsorship of the competition.

"We don't have enough maritime legal experts in the industry as I speak to you. Very few students also show interests in the legal aspect of the sector. Having identified this, the company decided to take up the sponsorship of the competition. We believe that this gesture would go a long way in stimulating interest of students in maritime law."

I am personally leading the mentorship charge because as a lawyer, I have experienced firsthand the many opportunities inherent in the application of law to the maritime sector," he said.

Nigeria

Buhari Weighs Options As Cabinet Reshuffle Tops Agenda

A mid-term cabinet reshuffle has topped President Muhammadu Buhari's agenda since his return from the United Kingdom… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.