28 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Wamalwa, Mucheru and Kiunjuri On the Spot in Nasa Case

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sam Kiplagat

Three Cabinet secretaries and their role in August 8 polls came under sharp focus at the Supreme Court as Nasa started arguing its case.

Senior Counsel Okongo Omogeni on Monday accused Cabinet secretaries Eugene Wamalwa (Water), Mwangi Kiunjuri (Devolution) and Joe Mucheru (ICT) of displaying bias and, in some instances, intimidating voters to vote for Jubilee.

He said the three ministers acted contrary to the law by being partisan yet they are public officers.

Unlike Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho who has defended his conduct, Mr Amollo said, Mr Wamalwa, Mr Kiunjuri and Mr Mucheru have not explained why they took part in campaigns.

Mr James Orengo and Mr Amollo, Nasa leader Raila Odinga, want the top court in the land to find that the three CSs violated the Leadership and Integrity Act and the Constitution.

"The election is not about statistics but also about process leading to the elections. If the Constitution provisions and other laws were violated, the numbers will matter not," he said.

Kenya

At Least 11 Die After Bus, Lorry Collide in Tana River

At least 11 people are reported to have died Tuesday morning after a bus they were travelling in collided with a lorry… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.