Three Cabinet secretaries and their role in August 8 polls came under sharp focus at the Supreme Court as Nasa started arguing its case.

Senior Counsel Okongo Omogeni on Monday accused Cabinet secretaries Eugene Wamalwa (Water), Mwangi Kiunjuri (Devolution) and Joe Mucheru (ICT) of displaying bias and, in some instances, intimidating voters to vote for Jubilee.

He said the three ministers acted contrary to the law by being partisan yet they are public officers.

Unlike Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho who has defended his conduct, Mr Amollo said, Mr Wamalwa, Mr Kiunjuri and Mr Mucheru have not explained why they took part in campaigns.

Mr James Orengo and Mr Amollo, Nasa leader Raila Odinga, want the top court in the land to find that the three CSs violated the Leadership and Integrity Act and the Constitution.

"The election is not about statistics but also about process leading to the elections. If the Constitution provisions and other laws were violated, the numbers will matter not," he said.