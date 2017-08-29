Rwanda: Bad Show - Kigali Up Event Goes Down the Drain

Kigali Up Music Festival was the most hyped event this month and it failed to live up to its billing.

Ivorian reggae star Alpha Blondy was widely advertised as this year's headline act, complete with a video message to fans confirming his commitment to the event, only for the organisers to tweet on the eve of the festival that Blondy had cancelled his trip to Kigali.

"We received apologies, but we haven't yet known what happened," explained Jacques Murigande, the festival's founder.

"This might really place us in a big hole, but we just need to settle down, and look forward to doing better next time," he added.

Blondy's cancellation called for a rescheduling of the programme, a disappointment for fans who had bought season tickets for the two-day event.

The first sign that this year's event was in trouble was when it had to be pushed to August from its traditional month of July. The organisers ran a media blitz of acts such as Angélique Kidjo and Alicia Keys only to settle on Blondy.

As if Blondy's cancellation was not bad enough, nature conspired to dampen the spirits even further when it rained heavily on the first day of the event, keeping revellers away from the open grounds of the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre in Kicukiro, the site of the event. But as they say, the show must go on and local artistes King James and Israel Mbonyi performed.

Day two events kicked off at 10am, characterised by a buzz of activities for children and music performances. Local musicians Phionah Mbabazi, Gabi Kamanzi, the Urukerereza troupe and Mani Martin opened for international artistes Cote d'Ivoire's Manou Gallo, King Holiday and DR Congo's Nketo Bakaji.

America's Soleil Laurent, Quantum Split and Ismaël Lô produced a rich stage performance. Nigerian musician Patoraking was however a disappointment as the Afro-pop star resorted to a playback performance, which was against the festival's creed of live performances.

"Editions before were far better. I expected more than what I've witnessed," said Sharon Gatesi, a university student.

Iragena Rodriguez, a fan and close follower of the festival since its start, said this year revealed glitches he blames upon poor communication, "There has been great disappointment from organisers not following the projected programme lineup," he said.

The second day was a disappointment, and some music enthusiasts left before the end of the programme.

Promoted as a Pan-African music platform, the festival organisers have a dream of making it the premier music event in the region and continent at large.

Sponsorship is still hard to come by, with mainly a few cultural partners so far onboard. This year had only $100,000 to work with according to Mr Murigande.