Kenya: Khanyereri Wins Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship

Royal Nairobi Golf Club's Serah Khanyereri is the new Kenya Ladies Amateur Matchplay Championship.

The handicap five Khanyereri over the weekend beat Eldoret's Esther Chumo 4-3 in the final match of this year's championship held at Sigona Golf Club.

Khanyereri, a product of the Rose Naliaka Golf Academy, made it to the final after beating Golf Park's Ashley Awuor, another Naliaka Academy player, 6-4 in the semi-final while Chumo beat home player Jaini Shah 1up.

Shah had earlier eliminated defending champion Kellie Gachaga with a 3-2 margin in a match Gachaga should easily won having led 3-up at one stage.

In the Silver division championship, Koki Muia beat Wayua Mululu 5-4 to claim the title after beating Rose Mambo at the 20th in the semis where Mululu beat W.Gakuo 2-up.

Muia had earlier beaten Yu Hu 3-1 in the quarter-finals while Mambo eliminated Nancy Kiengo 4-2 and Mululu send away P. Wangongu with a 2-up margin while the last quarter-final match saw Gakuo beat Lucy Muhinga 2-1.

The new Bronze division champion is Thika's Petty Kigwe, who beat R. Wainaina 2-1 after beating Anne Kabugi 5-3 and Wainaina beat Rosemary Mkok 5-3 in the semi-finals.

At Kiambu Golf Club, Daniel Kamau carded an impressive 41 points to retain the AHF Chairman's golf tournament.

Mark Ndungu claimed the men's title with a score of 39 points, beating Simon Kamunge, Nathan Kigotho by one point.

Finishing in fourth place was Paul Murumba, who posted 37 points though after a countback with the handicap three Michael Ngene.

In the ladies section, Joyce Wanjiru returned 35 points to win ahead of Margaret Mwai (34) and Esther Ngure on 32.

John Ngure fired four over par 76 to win the gross title as Moffat Kanyeria and Francis Gichomo won the nines on 18 and 20 points and Chris Kiiyuka was the guest winner with 39 points.

The sponsors were led by Lucy Karau with a score of 29 while Susan Kanyora beat Pat Odima on countback with 32 points to emerge as the best lady guest.

At Ruiru, former captain Githinji Itegi carded an impressive 41 points to win the Outsprings golf tournament by one point from Paul Kiarie. Kenneth Waruingi on 39 points was third.

In the ladies category, Lucy Kwendo posted 36 points to win by a point from Shobanna Patel as Samuel Ndungi on 34 emerged the best guest. The nines went to Zack Muigai on 20 and Kimani Munyua who posted 21 while Paul Mararo was the sponsor's section winner on 40 points.

COLLATED RESULTS

At Machakos; Kenya Power and lighting Golf Day; Overall Winner Michael Kinuthia 43 points, Member Winner David Mwangangi 43, Joseph Kavivya 37 cb Boniface Mutie 37, Lady Winner; Susan Ndolo 36, Rose Mwarania 35, Guest; Elijah Runo 38, Nines; Peter Mutinga 21, P. Mumo 22 points;

At Royal; Father & Son and Parent & Child Competition; Winners V and Jay Sandhu 45pts, D. Modi & A. Modi 34 cb R. K. & Saphen Shah 34 pts; Parent & Child Winner: E. Noah & Of. Amayo 29 pts, Joyce & R. Wafula 27pts; Subsidiary Winner: C. G. Wanjohi & K. Bollo 38pts, At Nakuru; August Monthly Mug; winner Sahota Amartripal 76 nett, cb Wahome Wanjohi 76 cb Hassan Fazal nett.

At Thika; Captains & Friends Golf; Men winner; Simon Ndungu 41, Ayub Macharia 37, Lady Winner; Winnie Mugo 36, Nines; James Kinga -22, M Shiota -26. Guest Winner - Fred Ikana 33pts.