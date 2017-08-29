28 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Minister Zulu Distances Herself From Rape Allegations

Small Business Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has distanced herself from reports that a friend of hers allegedly raped a young woman.

"This story has absolutely nothing to do with Minister Zulu," her department said in a statement on Monday.

Businessman Sazi Fakude allegedly kidnapped a 25-year-old woman from a Sandton nightclub and raped her in the early hours of last Monday, City Press reported on Sunday.

Police confirmed a rape case was opened.

"It is obvious that the intention of the newspaper was to cast aspersions on the integrity of Minister Zulu generally, as well as on her commitment to women's rights, in particular," said the department.

"Zulu's record as a gender activist and passionate advocate for women's rights speaks for itself. Minister Zulu has never, and will never support any kind of abuse against women," it said.

Source: News24

