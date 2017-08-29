South Africa: Chaos Breaks Out in Kleinmond Over Cleaning Tender

A few hundred people, who were apparently disgruntled over the awarding of a cleaning tender by the the Overstrand municipality, ran riot in the streets of Kleinmond on Monday.

Tyres and crates were set alight across town, rubbish was scattered along the streets and a number of stores were targeted.

The Kleinmond municipal offices closed its doors along with all shops in the central business district.

The road leading through the town, situated about an hour and a half from Cape Town, was blocked from around 07:30.

By Monday afternoon, the Overstrand municipality said roads were reopened.

Law enforcement, fire and rescue services were on hand to clear the debris off the R44.

No arrests

Police officers monitored the situation but no arrests were made.

Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said they were investigating public violence and malicious damage to property.

Democratic Alliance constituency head for Overstrand, Masizole Mnqasela, said the violence was seemingly fuelled by a person who had lost a tender for the Area Cleansing project.

The project would cost R3 million over three years.

Mnqasela said the awarding of the tender went through a fair, vigorous and transparent process and was "a matter between the municipality and the business which was eventually chosen".

"Furthermore, there were extensive community meetings held to inform the residents of the project and it had received buy-in from most residents," he said.

The DA condemned the violence.

