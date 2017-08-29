28 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Walter Sisulu University Student Stabs Roommate to Death With Bread Knife

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Walter Sisulu University student was stabbed to death with a bread knife by a roommate on Sunday afternoon, the university confirmed on Monday.

WSU spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said the 22-year-old electrical engineering student from Libode was stabbed by his roommate, also an electrical engineering student from Mthatha, around 15:00 on Sunday.

"Eyewitnesses said they had been drinking alcohol in the room. They is said that one of the students asked the other for money to buy more alcohol and, when he said no, the other one fetched a bread knife and stabbed him."

Tukwayo said both families have been informed of the incident and the matter had been reported to the police.

"He was arrested [on Sunday]," she said.

Tukwayo said the university was concerned because this was the second incident in recent months.

"A few months ago, a medical student was stabbed to death. We are concerned because the university rules state clearly that alcohol is not allowed on the premises.

"We urge all students to refrain from consuming alcohol on and off campus," said Tukwayo.

Source: News24

South Africa

Black Ownership On SA's Stock Exchange - What We Know

Black participation in the Johannesburg Stock Exchange continues to be the topic of heated debate in South Africa. This… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.