South Africa: Walter Sisulu University Student Stabs Roommate to Death With Bread Knife

A Walter Sisulu University student was stabbed to death with a bread knife by a roommate on Sunday afternoon, the university confirmed on Monday.

WSU spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said the 22-year-old electrical engineering student from Libode was stabbed by his roommate, also an electrical engineering student from Mthatha, around 15:00 on Sunday.

"Eyewitnesses said they had been drinking alcohol in the room. They is said that one of the students asked the other for money to buy more alcohol and, when he said no, the other one fetched a bread knife and stabbed him."

Tukwayo said both families have been informed of the incident and the matter had been reported to the police.

"He was arrested [on Sunday]," she said.

Tukwayo said the university was concerned because this was the second incident in recent months.

"A few months ago, a medical student was stabbed to death. We are concerned because the university rules state clearly that alcohol is not allowed on the premises.

"We urge all students to refrain from consuming alcohol on and off campus," said Tukwayo.

