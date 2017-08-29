Ethiopia: Behavioral Change After Deep Renewal

"The deep renewal movement apart from circumventing challenges of good governance,upturning rent seeking attitude of mind,fighting out parochialism and chauvinism,it embraces chiming in with new demands and quests that attend a fast development. It is a peaceful avenue that takes on board citizens. As such there is no gainsaying that it ensures a sustainable peace and a developmental leap. This plays a key role for the fulfillment our sectors goals. It as well ensures the advantage of segments of the society, whose benefit we espouse," Abdulfetah Abdulahi Minister of Labor and Social Affairs So remarked in an interview he held with Addis Meraf,a publication of the Ministry.

Approached by the Ethiopian Herald Mulugeta Eshetu Change and Good Governance Directorate Director in the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs said abiding by rules and regulations,employees are becoming more responsible after the deep renewal in the nation.Preventing rent seeking, rendering satisfactory service to people and translating rules is becoming better after the deep renewal movement the incumbent set in motion,

He noted that, during the renewal process, the previous performance of the organizations were evaluated. Organizations were checking their performance against the responsibilities entrusted to them from the government. Specially on service-giving sectors, on individual and group levels the organizations were evaluated deeply. To bar rooms to rent seeking mind bent , gaps were searched and every employee was openly evaluated. Planning things, good governance logjams are being averted,as to Mulugeta .

Fourteen areas are identifies that opens a room for good governance problems. Budget and the conduct of duties are but to mention a few. The government is trying to take action on the short and long term.

There were conspicuous good governance gaps in serving foreigners. But now rules and regulations are made tighter. As such around 40,000 foreigners had enjoyed proper service. And 50 millions birr was gained from them in the fiscal year.

Service rendering activities currently underway take into consideration people living with disability and other special need people.

According to Mulugeta , his ministry is trying to straightening and strengthening labor relationship, by ethical regulations through making followup and support.

He finally noted, with citizens involvement at every stage problems are being averted and if the trend continues a big change will crystallize.