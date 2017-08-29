Ethiopia: Efficient, Determined Workforce for Transformation's Success

opinion

Drawing lessons from different countries the Ethiopian Revenue and Customs Authority has conducted a study to render the tax collecting task healthy, effective and fair. The study is conducted by an American company. Branches and administrative tasks which need change are singled out. Accordingly, collecting tax arrears, conducting auditing specially in services that need more focus and rendering the organizational posture healthy are among the areas the authority zoomed its focus to.

Also, collecting data and harnessing information technology are entailed in its goals. More attention is placed on higher tax payers. Towards the implementation of the set objective, a tax-transformation program at bureau level is designed. The ball has started rolling.

As indicated in the study, to mend wrong turns and shortfalls apparent in the authority's performance, works are underway after four structural procedures are designed and experts assigned to see to the procedures' proper translation into action. The tax transformation program, which kicked off 4 months back, has 19 strategic directions,among which, human resource management and development is the overarching one.

The measure aims at coming up with a vibrant tax task force properly handling the recruitment of employees, continuously offering training and often showing interest towards the retention of skilled workers. It as well has set as its objective the timely evaluation of employees and giving incentive to well performing workers.

The moral of workers will be uplifted when these implementation measures are strengthened. Apart from creating workers that handle tasks with a sense of belongingness, it goes a long way in developing workers that contribute a lot to the actualization of the authority's objective. When the muscle of the authority beefs up, it helps to conduct development works and efficiently discharge its tasks as well. More tax revenue implies the reduction of poverty and unemployment .For the materialization of this lofty objective it is necessary to build a healthy tax institution. As it is natural every institution could daily encounter unexpected changes. To proceed forward withstanding changes and discharging responsibilities efficiently, the institution has to be able to accommodate the sought-for or required change. If there is a need to come up with an institution capable of troubleshooting change-courting challenges, there is a call for civil servants that internalized their objectives,tasks and roles in the nation building task and growth. There is a call for determined civil servants that emerge ever efficient from propping up challenges.

Works begin with ideas. In whatever layer of task one is in,one could emerge fruitful if one has strong belief in the task,if one is optimistic about it and if one is resolute to let it see the light of day. The successful and effectiveness of an organization with employees having a wealth of experience backed by training could not be gainsaid. It will keep on climbing the ladder of success. It will not have institutional ailments. If it experience one, the ailment could get an efficacious cure. Employees of this organization have to discharge responsibilities working hand-in-glove with tax payer institutions.

In the second Growth and Transformation Plan (GTPII) a goal is set to push the tax revenue from the current status of 13.4 percent of the the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)to 17.2 percent of the same by the end of GTPII. That is why its is imperative to transform the tax collection system. There is no gainsaying tax revenue irrigates development activities that help raise the living standard of citizens. Hence all concerned bodies must back up the move underway the tax administration system. Revolted by rent-seeking mind bent citizens must expose that evade taxes and bury themselves in tax arrears. Hopefully the tax transformation will avert such stumbling blocks that poses hurdles to derail the country's thrust forward.