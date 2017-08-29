28 August 2017

Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

Swaziland: Jailers 'Sex Assault' On Male Inmates

More former male inmates at a jail in Swaziland say they were sexually assaulted by warders.

They say they were stripped and had their genitals groped. One said a warder pulled the pubic hair on his testicles.

The Sunday Observer newspaper in Swaziland reported (27 August 2017) that three former inmates at Bhalekane said the jail 'created monsters out of them'.

It said, 'One of them who had been with the facility for two years before he was released recently indicated that the torture he endured at Bhalekane has made him a hostile animal.'

One former inmate whom it did not name said, 'They [warders] were doing their usual strip search, where they went on to touch me and some other inmates on our private parts, very intimately, which destroyed our manhood.'

Another former inmate said, 'One day they returned straight from their gym and did a strip search, they would smash our hands on the floor with the soccer boots, squeeze our genitals.'

The Sunday Observer reported, 'He further added that one of the officers even went as far as pulling the pubic hair in his testicles.'

Warders were searching inmates for illegal drugs, the newspaper said.

One of the former inmates told the newspaper, 'Our sentence might have ended but we are definitely not the same people that went in there, we are worse and I would not be shocked if one of the inmates committed murder or any related offence because we are the animals that they are trying to build at Bhalekane.'

Another former inmate told the newspaper he had been kicked in the head by one of the officers. 'He kept on banging my defenceless head on the ground with his soccer boot. I begged for mercy and he told me that I do not deserve mercy since I was there (jail) to pay for the crimes I committed,' he said.

He further alleged that he was made to work in the fields with a gun pointing on his head.

Bhalekane was in the news in late July 2017 when a former inmate told local media an entire dormitory of prisoners was ordered to strip naked before warders searched them and smacked them on their buttocks.

