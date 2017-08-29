28 August 2017

South Africa: Clitoris Collector Had Permission for All Female Circumcisions, Court Hears

The Bloemfontein High Court heard on Monday that Danish citizen Peter Frederiksen had permission from all the women he performed circumcisions on.

The former Free State gun shop owner was arrested in September 2015 when nine clitorises were found in the freezer of his home in Bloemfontein.

He is standing trial on 59 charges relating to illegally removing human tissue, the production of child pornography, being in possession of such pornography and contraventions of the Firearms Act.

Frederiksen's legal counsel Marius Bruwer questioned investigating officer Lynda Steyn on why she could not find women during her investigation who gave their permission.

Steyn said the police did find more women that could have testified in the case, but they were too afraid to give statements.

"They did not want to speak to us."

The court also heard that Frederiksen's deceased wife, Anna Matseliso Molise, was practising witch craft in Lesotho.

Evidence to this will be led in court at a later stage.

Bruwer said his instructions were that Frederiksen blames the investigator for the death of his wife. It is because he had warned her that his wife was in danger after his arrest.

Steyn refuted the accusation and told the court Frederiksen never told her about any danger against his wife.

"It is a blatant lie," she said.

During her evidence in chief, Steyn told the court what items were seized at Frederiksen's house after police secured a search warrant.

This includes cameras, photographs, various sizes of female panties, plastic bags and tin foil packages which contained hair and wine and champagne bottle corks.

Names and dates were written on the wine corks.

Most of the human tissue was found in packages with blue or yellow note paper.

The case continues.

