Kenya: Naivasha Residents Shift Attention to the Supreme Court

Hundreds of Naivasha residents thronged to different entertainment joints to watch the presidential petition proceedings.

Others like studio operator, John Njenga preferred to watch the event from their mobile phones at their work stations.

Mr Njenga said he wanted to catch a glimpse of the blow to blow account as the best brains in the legal fraternity slugged it out.

"The proceedings are proving to be interesting, the magnitude of the case notwithstanding," he said.

The studio operator was streaming the event live from his mobile phone surrounded by several of his close friends.

HOURS OFF

Njuguna Kamau, a businessman, was, following the proceedings from a leading hotel in Naivasha town.

"The Presidency is a symbol of stability in all aspects and it is important to keep abreast with the happenings," he said.

The businessman said he opted to take hours off from his busy schedule to follow the happenings at the Supreme Court.

He pointed out that since the elections, businesses were yet to pick up, with most of the people adopting the "wait and see attitude."

A spot check by the Nation found most of the social joints tuned to the court proceedings with customers glued to the giant TV sets.