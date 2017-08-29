28 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Naivasha Residents Shift Attention to the Supreme Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Macharia Mwangi

Hundreds of Naivasha residents thronged to different entertainment joints to watch the presidential petition proceedings.

Others like studio operator, John Njenga preferred to watch the event from their mobile phones at their work stations.

Mr Njenga said he wanted to catch a glimpse of the blow to blow account as the best brains in the legal fraternity slugged it out.

"The proceedings are proving to be interesting, the magnitude of the case notwithstanding," he said.

The studio operator was streaming the event live from his mobile phone surrounded by several of his close friends.

HOURS OFF

Njuguna Kamau, a businessman, was, following the proceedings from a leading hotel in Naivasha town.

"The Presidency is a symbol of stability in all aspects and it is important to keep abreast with the happenings," he said.

The businessman said he opted to take hours off from his busy schedule to follow the happenings at the Supreme Court.

He pointed out that since the elections, businesses were yet to pick up, with most of the people adopting the "wait and see attitude."

A spot check by the Nation found most of the social joints tuned to the court proceedings with customers glued to the giant TV sets.

Kenya

At Least 11 Die After Bus, Lorry Collide in Tana River

At least 11 people are reported to have died Tuesday morning after a bus they were travelling in collided with a lorry… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.