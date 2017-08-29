Kenya: Armed Wetang'ula Bodyguard Blocked From Supreme Court

National Super Alliance (Nasa) presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Bungoma senator-elect Moses Wetang'ula on Monday afternoon scuffled with police officers at the gate to the Supreme Court over the admission of an armed bodyguard in their team.

Expletives flew as the visibly angry Mr Odinga and Mr Wetang'ula confronted the senior Administration Police officer heading the team manning the gate as Mr Musalia Mudavadi, who had been locked out together with the bodyguard, looked on.

Mr Odinga angrily punched his hand with his fist and told the policeman, "This is a High Court, not a police station. Stop being unreasonable."

"I am the one who has brought the case to the court. I am the one who decides who comes with me," said Mr Odinga.

The policemen's grouse with Mr Wetang'ula's bodyguard was on his insistence to bring a pistol into the compound, contrary to the rules.

NO FIREARMS ALLOWED

On the pillar at the gate is a sign reading, "No arms beyond this point."

The bodyguard did not also have the accreditation badges that had been given before the start of the hearing of the case.

Their issue with the man whose name they gave as Simon Lonya had started in the morning when he entered the compound along with the Nasa leaders.

"These are our security. He is an officer like yourself. Behave yourself," Mr Wetang'ula said as Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga and others in the entourage complained.

"This boy is an officer like you," said Mr Wetang'ula.

Mr Lonya eventually forced his way in, prompting another scuffle at the security checkpoint at the entrance to the courts.

Senior officers eventually ordered the removal of Mr Lonya from the court and his pistol taken, the magazine removed and bullets counted and a vehicle summoned to take him to a police station.