South Africa: Clean Audit for Mineral Resources Department

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has welcomed the Auditor-General's clean audit opinion for his department and three of its entities for the 2016/17 financial year.

"The outcome of this report is a reflection of the hard work and concerted efforts by the department's officials and those in its entities.

"We will continue to do the necessary work, in line with the Public Finance Management Act, to ensure that the department and entities in its portfolio use our limited budget allocation efficiently and effectively to deliver on our mandate to the people of South Africa," Minister Zwane said in a statement on Monday.

The Minister's comments followed a meeting with the office of the Auditor-General on the department's performance in the previous financial year.

The office of the AG acknowledged the department's improvement from a qualified audit opinion in 2012/13 to a clean audit in 2016/17 - with no incidents of unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

The department spent 99.5% of the budget allocated for the 2016/17 financial year.

The department further paid its suppliers within 12 days on average.