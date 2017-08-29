29 August 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Egypt: Somalia and Egypt Agree to Cooperate On Farming and Livestock Development

Federal Republic of Somalia and the Arab Republic of Egypt have signed agreement to cooperate in farming.

Egyptian Agriculture Minister Abdulmoneim Al Banna has confirmed the cooperation during a meeting with his Somali counterpart in the capital Cairo.

Mr. Al Banna confirmed that his government will send agricultural experts to Mogadishu in order to assess over 200 hectors of farm land to implement the first phase of the project.

He added that the experts will be on the ground immediately after the federal government of Somalia gives the green light for the ambitious scheme.

Egyptian government through ministry of agriculture has also promised to increase the number of agricultural experts and livestock vets in Somalia by providing training opportunities at Egyptian agricultural research institutions.

Somali agricultural minister Said Hussein Eid has welcomed the move saying the federal government will speed up the formation of joint technical committee to follow up the cooperation.

The agreement is among several other cooperation pact signed between Mogadishu and Cairo during recent visit of President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo in Egypt.

