Kenya: Colonel Mustapha Addresses Claims of Being Drunk During Accident

Controversial veteran rapper Colonel Mustapha has denied claims that he was drunk when he had an accident on Sunday morning.

The blogosphere has been awash with claims that the rapper was driving under the influence at the time of the accident that saw his car roll twice along Mombasa road, Nairobi.

Mustapha is currently recuperating at home after being discharged from Nairobi Hospital.

Speaking to Nairobi News, an angry Mustapha narrated the traumatizing ordeal .

But he says he is happy to be alive.

" Wanataka kunimaliza? Sikuwa mlevi. Tukio hawalielewi. Ilikuwa noma ila nashukuru kuwa hai, ni bahati sana. Lakini nina maumivu makali ya shingoni na mikono,” he said.

" Gari ili roll mara mbili lakini hatujavunjika, tulikuwa watatu mimi na washikaji zangu tukitoka Club i7 tulikokuwa tumekwenda kucheki boxing ya Mayweather. So tukirudi nyumbani ndio ajali hiyo imetokea maeneo ya Naivas, Mombasa Road, hapo kuna sehemu barabara haipo vizuri vizuri na ndio ikanitatiza nilipokuwa naendesha gari ikapinduka.”

The vehicle rolled twice before coming to a standstill in a ditch.

The three were saved by airbags and the fact that they had seat belts on.

In fact, they dragged themselves out by breaking one of the windows.

According to the rapper, the scene of the accident has been marked as black spot by the county government of Machakos.

He said he has since learnt that his was one of the “very many accidents that have happened at the said spot”.